June 21, 2017 4:02 AM

Wisconsin Assembly to take up bill limiting recounts

MADISON, Wis.

The state Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would make it far more difficult to request election recounts in Wisconsin.

The measure up for a vote Wednesday comes amid anger from some Republicans that Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was able to request a recount in Wisconsin last year even though she finished a distant fourth.

Under the Republican bill, only candidates who trail the winner by 1 percentage point or less in statewide elections could petition for a recount. The proposal would also tighten the deadline to request a recount.

While Democrat Hillary Clinton lost to Republican President Donald Trump by less than 1 point in Wisconsin, it was Stein who requested the recount.

Gov. Scott Walker has signaled his support for the measure.

