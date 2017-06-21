National Politics

June 21, 2017 11:25 PM

Wisconsin Assembly passes UW free speech bill

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

University of Wisconsin students who repeatedly disrupt the free speech rights of others could be suspended or expelled under a bill passed by the state Assembly.

The Assembly voted 61-36 to pass the bill late Wednesday night.

The measure now heads to the Senate. Gov. Scott Walker has spoken positively of the idea.

Republican supporters say it is all about protecting free speech. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says this will give Wisconsin the strongest First Amendment protections in the country.

But Democratic opponents say it is an unconstitutional infringement on First Amendment free speech rights.

The bill is the latest salvo in the national push among some conservatives to crack down on disruptions they say is quelling free speech on liberal college campuses.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video