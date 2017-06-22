National Politics

June 22, 2017 3:56 AM

Topless protest planned in West Virginia's capital city

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A topless protest is planned in West Virginia's capital city despite the mayor's request to reschedule.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports nearly 200 people have RSVP'd for "Free the Nip Top Freedom Rally" on Facebook. Charleston Mayor Danny Jones asked organizers on Wednesday to protest another day, accusing them of "seeking to parade naked in front of young children," as local arts nonprofit FestivALL has several kids' events planned also on Saturday.

Organizers say they're marching "for topless equality and the normalization of the female body." They said as parents they respectfully disagree with ways others raise children, but can't allow their beliefs to prevent families' enjoyment, and have pushed the original 5 p.m. start to 6:30 p.m., past the children-event's end.

State law doesn't prohibit women from exposing their breasts.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video