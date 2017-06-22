Search delayed for Honolulu's next police chief

The search has been delayed for Honolulu's next police chief.
Max Sword, chair of the Honolulu Police Commission, said Wednesday that the consultant chosen to conduct the search dropped out at the last minute, KHON-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2rVif0i ).
The commission is now working with its second consultant choice, Sword said.
"We take all the applicants, and we sort through them," he said, "whereas they wanted to be just a corporate headhunting organization, where they just go out and find the chief for you, and that's not what we do."
The commission hopes by next week it will have an agreement and contract with a new consultant, Sword said.
He said 34 people have applied for the position.
The commission expects to hire a new chief in September, after previous expectations were for July or August.
The position includes an annual salary of $182,088 with $8,320 standard of conduct pay.
Comments