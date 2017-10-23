National Politics

Panel studies election scheduling power after storm chaos

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 11:16 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

Despite unseasonably warm weather, some New Hampshire lawmakers remain worried about snow.

A snowstorm prompted dozens of towns to delay their March 14 elections, creating confusion and raising concerns about one state law requiring towns to hold annual elections on the second Tuesday in March, and another law allowing town moderators to move the "voting day of a meeting" in the event of a weather emergency.

Fearing legal problems, lawmakers quickly passed legislation allowing towns that postponed their elections to ratify the results. In hopes of avoiding future problems, they also created a committee to study who should have the authority to reschedule elections and under what circumstances. That group meets Tuesday and has a deadline of Nov. 1 to make recommendations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video