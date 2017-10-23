FILE - This undated combo of file photos show Boston City Councilman Tito Jackson, left, during a Boston council meeting on Jan. 13, 2016, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, right, during a news conference on July 11, 2017. Jackson is challenging Walsh for the mayor's seat in the Nov. 7, 2017, election. The two candidates are scheduled to participate in a debate on Tuesday, Oct. 24.
National Politics

Boston Mayor Walsh, challenger Jackson to meet in debate

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 11:19 PM

BOSTON

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and his challenger, City Councilor Tito Jackson, will square off in a debate that comes just two weeks before Election Day.

Walsh is seeking his second four-year term as mayor and recent polls have shown him with a solid lead over Jackson, who has represented the Roxbury neighborhood on the City Council since 2011.

The debate on Tuesday night will take place at the WGBH studios and will be moderated by Boston Public Radio hosts Jim Braude (BROW'-dee) and Margery Eagan.

During their first debate earlier this month, Walsh strongly defended his record at City Hall against claims by Jackson that the incumbent had failed to live up to his campaign promises or fight for working-class Bostonians.

Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 7.

