National Politics

US judge delays mentally ill man's trial on terror charge

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 9:53 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

A federal judge is delaying until next year a trial for a mentally ill North Carolina man charged with trying to join al-Qaida-linked fighters in Syria.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle rescheduled until February the trial of Basit Sheikh that was set to start next week.

Sheikh was among the first Americans arrested in an FBI's effort to find people before they could join terrorist groups fighting in Syria and perhaps later return home battle-hardened and full of anti-American ideology. The Cary man was arrested four years ago on his way to the Middle East.

Sheikh has schizophrenia and was forcibly medicated starting last year to make him competent to stand trial. Boyle this week ordered an independent psychiatric report of Sheikh's condition sealed from public disclosure.

