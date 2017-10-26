National Politics

Police grooming policy waived for No-Shave November

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 4:16 AM

FAIRFIELD, Conn.

Police in a Connecticut town have waived their department's grooming policy ahead of No-Shave November.

The Connecticut Post reports the Fairfield Police Department announced Wednesday they will allow officers to grow their facial hair in support of the national campaign.

The nonprofit organization No-Shave November was launched in 2009 as a way to raise awareness and funding for cancer prevention, education and research.

Members of the Fairfield Police Department are encouraged to donate the money they would spend on shaving equipment to cancer causes.

The department is also fundraising through No-Shave November's website . They have currently raised $325 of their $1,500 goal.

