National Politics

Appeals court revives woman's hotel rape suit

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 7:15 PM

SAN DIEGO

A California appeals court has revived a lawsuit by a cleaning woman who was raped by a drunken guest for two hours at a San Diego hotel.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the appellate panel on Thursday sent the case against Pacific Pearl Hotel Management back to a local court that had dismissed the suit.

The housekeeper was in a room at Wyndham Garden San Diego when the man entered, knocked her unconscious and assaulted and raped her for two hours.

Christopher Stevens was arrested a few days later, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison.

Stevens wasn't a hotel guest. The lawsuit said hotel employees saw him walking around with a beer but failed to immediately report him or kick him out.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video