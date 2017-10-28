Nonprofit puts middle school student reporters on TV

In this Oct. 18, 2017 photo, students at Edward Hand Middle School prepare an in-house TV news show, a program of nonprofit Advantage Lancaster in Lancaster, Pa. Approaching its first anniversary, WHYW is one of several youth programs run by Advantage Lancaster, a small nonprofit formerly called Exit Lancaster. It puts middle school kids at Hand Middle School in Lancaster in front of and behind the cameras of a news program, giving the broadcast news skills and confidence boosts. LNP via AP Richard Hertzler