National Politics

Judge rules that Burlington can take down homeless camp

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 9:33 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

A federal judge has ruled that Vermont's largest city can dismantle a homeless encampment in the woods where three men have been staying.

The American Civil Liberties Union had filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of the men and Burlington's homeless population saying the city is violating their rights by threatening to close down the encampment without finding alternative housing.

The lawsuit came after the city removed a homeless encampment in another area of the city.

City officials counter the encampment is in an environmentally sensitive area.

U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford said Friday that the men have other options ranging from seeking housing through social agencies to moving to another location on city property.

The case is not over. The city must respond to the ACLU complaint.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video