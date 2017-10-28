National Politics

2 DEA anti-heroin enforcement teams coming to Ohio cities

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 9:35 AM

CLEVELAND

The federal government is sending law enforcement teams to Cleveland and Cincinnati to help stop the flow of heroin and synthetic opioids.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said Friday the teams will enhance the agency's ability to combat problems surrounding heroin, fentanyl and drug trafficking violence.

The DEA is also sending teams to New Bedford, Massachusetts; Charleston, West Virginia; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Long Island, New York. The agency considered fatal overdose rates, levels of heroin and fentanyl seizures, and where extra resources would have the greatest impact in selecting cities.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in August that he was dispatching 12 federal prosecutors to cities ravaged by addiction, including Columbus.

Those prosecutors will focus exclusively on investigating health care fraud and opioid scams.

