National Politics

Officials: Police shoot armed suspect outside mall

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 7:49 PM

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.

Police have shot and wounded an armed suspect in a parking garage at a suburban Philadelphia shopping mall.

Philly.com reports the shooting happened Sunday afternoon outside of the King of Prussia Mall in a parking garage connected to Lord & Taylor and Nordstrom department stores.

Upper Merion police have not said what led to the shooting. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is assisting with the investigation.

In a statement Sunday night, the mall said that due to the "swift action" of Upper Merion police "the situation was contained, the suspect apprehended and no customers or employees were harmed."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video