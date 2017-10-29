Paulette Carrington, foreground, and fellow juvenile lifer Courtney Boyd, second left, both participants in Uplift Solutions' job training program for former inmates, listen to remarks during a graduation ceremony from the program in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The release of dozens of former juvenile lifers, set in motion by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling early in 2016, raises a host of questions about how those freed will navigate life on the outside.
National Politics

Prisons, nonprofits coach juvenile lifers to rejoin society

AP National Writer

October 29, 2017 11:08 PM

What happens when an inmate locked up as a teenager, and never expecting to get out, is freed at 50, 60 or older? A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that sets out the possible release of former juvenile offenders serving life without parole raises questions about how they'll handle the outside world. The court's ruling last year extended an earlier ban on mandatory life without parole to more than 2,000 former teen offenders already in prison. It also sent states scrambling to resentence inmates and prepare some for release.

Some prisons and advocates are trying to work with these inmates, providing training in subjects like decision-making and money management. But critics say not enough is being done.

This story is part of an Associated Press series examining the aftermath of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opening the door for the possible release of former teen offenders sentenced to life without parole.

