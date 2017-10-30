National Politics

Indiana panel could back eliminating state handgun licensing

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS

An Indiana legislative panel could vote on whether to endorse a proposal to eliminate an Indiana law requiring a license to carry a handgun.

The Joint Committee on Judiciary and Public Policy is scheduled to hold its final meeting of the year Monday. Up for discussion will be a proposal pushed by Republican Rep. Jim Lucas, of Seymour, who argues the licensing requirement infringes on the Second Amendment.

Any action taken won't be binding. But a favorable committee recommendation could be considered during the General Assembly session that starts in January.

Currently Indiana residents wish to carry a handgun must fill out an application, get fingerprinted and pay a fee. Several police organizations support keeping the current licensing.

A similar bill by Lucas failed last session in the Republican-dominated Legislature.

