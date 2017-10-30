The Latest: Former Trump aide pleads guilty in Mueller probe

More Videos 0:56 Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society Pause 1:41 Making the decision to commute 3:09 East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 2:21 He was in a coma for five months. This cyclist is now focused on recovering and giving back. 1:10 Althoff football plays first game in new stadium 2:47 Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 0:42 Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge 1:10 More jobs available in the metro-east 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering In the first indictment filed as a result of Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates were charged with conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, false statements and other charges. In the first indictment filed as a result of Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates were charged with conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, false statements and other charges. Meta Viers McClatchy

