Soldier indicted for murder in slayings of wife, NY trooper

A grand jury has indicted a soldier on 55 counts including murder in the slayings of his wife and a New York state trooper last summer outside Fort Drum.
WWNY-TV in Watertown reports a Jefferson County grand jury returned the indictment on Tuesday against 33-year-old Staff Sgt. Justin Walters, who was on active duty with the Army's 10th Mountain Division at the time of the July 9 attack.
Authorities say Walters killed his wife, 27-year-old Nicole Walters, shooting her multiple times at their home in Theresa, and then fatally shot Trooper Joel Davis as he responded to reports of shots fired. Walters also is charged with wounding his wife's friend. He's being held in jail without bail and without military pay.
