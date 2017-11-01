National Politics

San Francisco officer, suspect wounded after exchanging fire

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 9:38 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco authorities say a police officer and an armed suspect were wounded after exchanging gunfire during Halloween celebrations.

Sgt. Michael Andraychak says officers on patrol were flagged down by a person reporting a suspicious vehicle in the Castro neighborhood early Wednesday.

He says as the officers approached the vehicle there was an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and at least one officer.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports both were hospitalized, but their conditions were not immediately known.

Officials released few details on the events leading up to the shooting.

Several streets were closed as police investigated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video