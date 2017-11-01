National Politics

The Latest: 2 officers to face police board over shooting

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 9:40 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

The Latest on the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist by Indianapolis police officers (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Indianapolis' police chief says two officers who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist could appear before the department's firearms review board later this week.

Chief Bryan Roach said during a Wednesday news conference that the board will meet Friday to begin assessing whether officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard followed department policies in the June death of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

A special prosecutor announced Tuesday that the officers wouldn't face criminal charges in the shooting. Authorities say Bailey pulled over for a traffic stop on June 29, but suddenly drove off and later crashed. The officers approached Bailey's vehicle and fired.

Roach said Wednesday that the officers will remain on administrative duties until he receives the board's recommendation and decides whether they'll face disciplinary action.

__

8:55 a.m.

The Indianapolis police chief plans to discuss a prosecutor's decision not to charge two officers who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist after he fled a traffic stop.

Chief Bryan Roach scheduled a news conference for Wednesday, a day after the special prosecutor announced no charges would be filed against officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard in the June death of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

Roach will also address the internal review his department is conducting of the officers' actions.

Authorities say Bailey was pulled over on June 29, but suddenly drove off and later crashed. The officers approached Bailey's vehicle and fired.

In declining to file charges, St. Joseph Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter said the officers told investigators they acted in self-defense because they feared Bailey was reaching for a gun.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video