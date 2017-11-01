National Politics

Recreational therapy to be provided to veterans

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 11:06 PM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

The Manchester VA Medical Center and a University of New Hampshire program have reached an agreement to provide recreational therapy treatment to veterans.

The agreement will allow veterans with disabilities access to the Northeast Passage Program at UNH. Democratic New Hampshire Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter announced the agreement on Wednesday.

The VA will pay for the veterans to receive the therapy.

Northeast Passage, which offers programs such as cycling and water skiing, says its clients have experienced measurable improvements in functional fitness and chronic health condition management as well as healthier body weight, blood pressure and blood sugar. Clients also have experienced mental health gains.

