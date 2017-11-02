AP FACT CHECK: Trump's post-attack blame game

The deadly New York truck attack prompted President Donald Trump to go looking for someone to blame beyond the man accused of doing it. He settled, at least for a time, on Sen. Chuck Schumer.
Trump said the assailant immigrated to the U.S. thanks to a visa lottery program he labeled "a Chuck Schumer beauty." The New York lawmaker indeed supported the program.
But an AP Fact Check finds Trump could just as convincingly have named it after Mitch McConnell, Chuck Grassley or the many other Republicans who also supported it when it became law under a Republican president, George H.W. Bush.
Later, Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to take his rhetoric down a notch. She said he was not holding Schumer responsible for what happened in New York.
EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures
Comments