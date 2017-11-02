Child sex offenders to be named as such in US passports

FILE - This Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, shows the United States Department of State seal on a podium at the State Department in Washington. America’s registered child sex offenders will now have to use passports identifying them for their past crimes when traveling overseas. The State Department said Wednesday it would begin revoking passports of registered child sex offenders and requiring them to apply for a new one that carries a “unique identifier” of their status. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo