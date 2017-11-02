Rick Gates: A Trump survivor is tested by Mueller probe

In this Oct. 30, 2017, photo, Rick Gates leaves federal court in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Inside Trump Tower, some knew Gates as “the walking dead.” He had somehow survived the ouster of his closest campaign ally, chairman Paul Manafort, and Donald Trump himself had ordered Gates off the campaign more than once. Yet Gates, Manafort’s longtime deputy, maintained a significant role in Trump’s presidential campaign. He went on to manage Trump’s $107-million inauguration fund. And he would soon become a regular visitor to the White House. Susan Walsh AP Photo