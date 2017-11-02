Protocol for Trump in Asia means no insults, no surprises

Some rubber masks including of U.S. President Donald Trump are sold in Tokyo Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. During his first months as president, Trump, who will visit Japan, South Korea and China before attending regional summits in Vietnam and the Philippines, has blended moments of flattery with vows to rip up trade deals, destroy a sovereign nation with nuclear weapons and generally crash long-standing norms of diplomacy anywhere it suits his aims. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo