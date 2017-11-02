National Politics

Sheriff wrapping up probe of 2 lawmakers confrontation

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 6:27 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A South Carolina sheriff is wrapping up an investigation of a confrontation between two lawmakers at the Statehouse.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told local media an investigation into whether Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan assaulted Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter last May will be finished soon and turned over to prosecutor Dan Johnson.

Cobb-Hunter asked several weeks ago that the sheriff to investigate the May 11 confrontation.

The Democrats were arguing about a proposal to consolidate schools districts in Orangeburg County.

House Speaker Jay Lucas reprimanded both lawmakers in June after saying an outside review could not determine exactly what happened.

Cobb-Hunter said Govan grabbed her wrist and twisted it, saying she had to use ice for two days.

Govan has disputed her version, without being specific.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video