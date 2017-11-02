National Politics

Bats find home in Ohio village office, force workers to move

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 11:05 PM

ARCANUM, Ohio

An Ohio village's police department and administrators are being forced to move out because of a bat infestation.

Officials in the western Ohio village of Arcanum say they'll need to relocate while crews clean up the mess and get rid of the bats.

It will cost the village about $250,000.

The village mayor tells WHIO-TV in Dayton that they'll be out at least six months and maybe longer.

Village officials say the bat invasion was discovered after employees complained about a strong odor coming from the attic.

Crews discovered a large number of live and dead bats inside the old brick building that sits at the center of the village.

The village will set up a temporary administrative office in another building during the next few weeks.

