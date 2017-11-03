Next year in Jerusalem: Giro riders face political hurdles

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2011 file photo, cyclists from the Saxo Bank team ride past the walls of Jerusalem's Old City during a race. The famed annual multi-stage bicycle race Giro d’Italia, or Tour of Italy, will make its start next May in Jerusalem under a longstanding tradition that some starts and stages of the race take place outside of Italy. Recognizing political sensitivities, the race will avoid Israeli-occupied West Bank, east Jerusalem and the historic Old City. Oded Balilty, File AP Photo