In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 photo, Lydia Ann, 8, and her mother, Norma Richter, hold hands as they pose for photographs in Colorado City, Ariz. Their community on the Utah-Arizona border has been home for more than a century to members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a polygamous sect that is an offshoot of mainstream Mormonism. Rick Bowmer AP Photo
National Politics

AP PHOTOS: Polygamous sect's small hometown sees big changes

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 3:06 AM

HILDALE, Utah

Members of a polygamous group that is losing its grip on a remote red rock community straddling the Utah-Arizona border that's been its home for more than a century say they love their religion and won't cower no matter what happens.

Government-ordered evictions have forced hundreds of them from their houses in Hildale, home to the Mormon offshoot religion called the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Other government crackdowns have led to a leadership void that's created uncertainty.

Elections on Tuesday could deal a crushing blow if voters choose candidates for mayor and two city council seats who don't belong to the FLDS.

Ex-FLDS members consider the changes progress. But group members believe the town they built is being destroyed amid cultural cleansing.

