National Politics

Trump: US hitting ISIS 'much harder' after New York attack

Associated Press

November 03, 2017 7:58 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says the U.S. military has stepped up its attacks against ISIS following Tuesday's New York City truck attack.

The alleged attacker, Sayfullo Saipov, told FBI interrogators that he was inspired by the terrorist group, and Trump tweets that the group claimed him as "their soldier."

Trump says, "Based on that, the Military has hit ISIS "much harder" over the last two days. They will pay a big price for every attack on us!"

It is not immediately clear whether Trump approved any direct retaliatory strikes following the attack.

The president is calling Saipov a "degenerate animal."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video