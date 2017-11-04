A look at women's advances over the years in Congress

FILE - In this September 30, 2000, file photo, U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, Lindy Boggs, speaks during a news conference in Rome. They sponsor bills. They pass laws. They’re some of the most powerful politicians in the United States. But they couldn’t even wear pants to work until the mid-1990s. There may be more women in Congress than ever before, but Capitol Hill hasn’t come close to achieving gender parity. Massimo Sambucetti, File AP Photo