NY lawmaker: time change a reminder about drowsy driving

Daylight savings time ends early Sunday, and one New York lawmaker says it's an excellent opportunity to remind motorists about the dangers of falling asleep behind the wheel.
Assemblywoman Sandy Galef notes that Sunday marks the start of National Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, an event timed to coincide with the end of daylight savings when the time falls back one hour, potentially disrupting normal sleep routines.
Galef cites national statistics that more than one-third of all adult American drivers have fallen asleep while operating a motor vehicle. Federal figures estimate that 1,550 deaths each year are attributable to drowsy driving.
Galef says it's a problem that can be as dangerous as distracted driving or drunken driving. She says motorists should pull over and take a break if they feel tired.
