National Politics

Brazile says she considered replacing Clinton with Biden

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 3:39 PM

WASHINGTON

The former head of the Democratic National Committee says she considered replacing Hillary Clinton as the party's presidential nominee with then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Donna Brazile makes the revelation in a memoir being released Tuesday. This is according to The Washington Post, which obtained an advance copy of the book.

Brazile writes that she considered initiating Clinton's removal after she collapsed while leaving a 9/11 memorial service in New York City. Clinton later acknowledged she was suffering from pneumonia.

But Brazile says the larger issue was that her campaign was "anemic" and had taken on "the odor of failure."

Ultimately, the DNC head says she thought of Clinton and all the women in the country who were so excited about her and decided she "could not do this to them."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video