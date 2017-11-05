National Politics

Walker says he won't visit Wisconsin's juvenile prisons

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 12:09 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker says he does not plan to visit Wisconsin's troubled juvenile prisons before his second term ends in over a year.

Walker has never been to the Lincoln Hills or Copper Lake prisons in Irma north of Wausau. The prisons have been the subject of a federal investigation into prisoner abuse for nearly three years and the subject of multiple lawsuits.

Democrats have criticized Walker for failing to view prison operations first-hand.

Walker told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that "Democrats focus on things that are for show as opposed to results."

Walker says he expects the Department of Corrections to make whatever changes are necessary to ensure the safety and security of staff and offenders at the prisons.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video