Judge races top ballot in off-year election for Pennsylvania

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Sallie Mundy, a Republican, debates Democratic challenger Dwayne Woodruff, an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas judge, at Widener University's Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania voters will reshape the state's appeals courts during the Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, general election, considering a change to the state constitution and picking winners of races for mayor, district attorney and other local contests, in what's considered an off-year election. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo