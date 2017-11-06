National Politics

Amish working with town to improve safety for buggies

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 10:10 AM

WHITEFIELD, Maine

Members of a newly arrived Amish community in Maine say they're working with their new neighbors to improve roadway safety after two minor crashes involving horse-drawn buggies.

Mose Yoder tells the Kennebec Journal that he expected some issues when he moved to Whitefield from upstate New York with his wife and 10 children. But he says he has had "great" conversations with local and state officials about possible safety improvements, including additional signage.

The Amish in Whitefield use reflective tape on their buggies, as required by the state transportation department, but are reluctant to use the bright triangular emblem for slow-moving vehicles.

Officials say no one was seriously hurt in two crashes on Sept. 28 and Oct. 4.

