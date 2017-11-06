National Politics

Dallas man arrested at White House after alleged threats

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:24 PM

WASHINGTON

A Dallas man was arrested Monday at the White House after he reportedly traveled to Washington intending to kill "all white police" at the executive mansion.

The Secret Service said in a statement that an alert had been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland to be on the lookout for Michael Arega.

Officers spotted him on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park.

Arega was detained by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and arrested without incident. The Secret Service said Arega was not armed at the time of his arrest.

He was taken to the District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department, where he was charged with making felony threats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video