National Politics

Governor names Don Kirkegaard as new secretary of education

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 7:06 PM

PIERRE, S.D.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says that he will appoint a western South Dakota school district superintendent to serve as secretary of education.

Daugaard said Monday that the new Education Department head will be Sturgis resident Don Kirkegaard, who also currently serves as president of the South Dakota Board of Education Standards.

Kirkegaard will resign from the board and as superintendent of Meade County School District to assume the new administration role.

Kirkegaard succeeds Melody Schopp, who is to retire Dec. 15. He will start on Jan. 1, 2018.

Daugaard says Kirkegaard's experience as a school administrator and service on the Board of Education Standards make him an able leader for the department.

Kirkegaard has been Meade County superintendent since 2011 and has served on the education board since 2006.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video