National Politics

Mayoral races held in Frederick, Annapolis, College Park

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 2:32 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Voters in some Maryland cities are preparing to choose their mayor and vote on other local issues.

In Frederick, Democratic Alderman Michael O'Connor is challenging Republican Mayor Randy McClement, who is finishing his second term in office.

Annapolis voters, meanwhile, are deciding Tuesday whether to re-elect Republican Mayor Mike Pantelides. Democrat Gavin Buckley is running against him.

College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn has three challengers in the city's race. In Gaithersburg, Mayor Jud Ashman is running unopposed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video