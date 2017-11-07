The Latest on mayoral elections Tuesday in Boston and other Massachusetts cities (all times local):
11:35 p.m.
Marty Walsh has swept to a second four-year term as Boston's mayor, turning back a challenge from City Councilor Tito Jackson.
Unofficial returns showed Walsh winning his first re-election bid by a nearly 2-1 margin on Tuesday.
He thanked cheering supporters for running a positive and diverse campaign, and promised to keep the city moving forward.
Jackson congratulated Walsh on his victory. Jackson's campaign focused heavily on income inequality and the lack of affordable housing in Boston.
A historic vote took place in Framingham, which had voted earlier this year to become a city. Yvonne Spicer was elected its first mayor, defeating John Stefanini.
At least two incumbent Massachusetts mayors were defeated Tuesday.
State Sen. Thomas McGee ousted Judith Flanagan Kennedy in Lynn.
In Attleboro, longtime Mayor Kevin Dumas was defeated by state Rep. Paul Heroux.
10:19 p.m.
Ruthanne Fuller will be Newton's next mayor after narrowly defeating fellow city councilor Scott Lennon.
Fuller will succeed outgoing two-term Mayor Setti Warren, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.
Unofficial returns showed Fuller winning the race by less than 400 votes out of more than 24,000 cast on Tuesday, after a hard-fought campaign waged in the Boston suburb.
9:35 p.m.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera has won a rematch with the city's former mayor, William Lantigua.
The rivalry between the two political figures has often been bitter in the Merrimack Valley city. Rivera ousted Lantigua from office by a narrow margin four years ago.
In Boston, Mayor Walsh comfortably defeated City Councilor Tito Jackson to win a second four-year term in office.
Jackson conceded the race shortly after 9 p.m., telling supporters his campaign was about economic inequality in Boston.
Framingham has elected its first mayor since residents voted to change its charter and transition from a town into a city. Yvonne Spicer, a former educator, defeated former state Rep. John Stefanini Tuesday.
Dozens of other Massachusetts communities held municipal elections Tuesday.
8:22 p.m.
Polls have closed and votes are being counted in Boston and dozens of other Massachusetts communities where municipal elections were held.
In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh is seeking a second four-year term. He was opposed Tuesday by City Councilor Tito Jackson, who if elected would be the city's first black mayor.
Secretary of State William Galvin said turnout in Boston could slightly exceed earlier expectations after what had been a generally low-key campaign in the city.
Framingham was electing its first mayor after residents voted to transition from a town into a city. The candidates were Yvonne Spicer, a former educator, and former state Rep. John Stefanini.
In Lawrence, voters faced a familiar choice between Mayor Dan Rivera and former Mayor William Lantigua. Rivera ousted Lantigua four years ago in a close race.
4:20 p.m.
Boston voters are deciding whether to return Mayor Marty Walsh to City Hall for a second term or replace him with challenger Tito Jackson.
Boston was one of several dozen communities around the state holding municipal elections on Tuesday, with hard-fought mayoral races playing out in several cities including Framingham, which is holding its first mayoral election after transitioning into a city.
Boston election officials say just below 15 percent of the city's registered voters cast ballots by 3 p.m.
Secretary of State William Galvin said on Twitter that turnout in the city exceeds earlier predictions with more than 100,000 voters participating. On Monday, he predicted that turnout in the city would be on the "lower end" of the scale for recent Boston elections, with about 90,000 voters participating.
