National Politics

Trump cast absentee ballot in New York, White House says

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 8:38 PM

WASHINGTON

The White House says President Donald Trump cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday's municipal elections in his hometown of New York City.

Principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah confirms that Trump voted, but declines to say for whom he voted.

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, an outspoken Trump critic, cruised to re-election over a disorganized field that included Republican Nicole Malliotakis and independent Bo Dietl, a former New York Police Department detective and Fox News personality who has been a vocal supporter of the president.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who faced scrutiny over his decision not to bring fraud charges against members of Trump's family, was uncontested on the ballot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video