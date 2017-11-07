National Politics

Democrats come close to retaking Virginia House

Associated Press

November 07, 2017 11:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va.

Democrats nearly erased Republicans' overwhelming majority in the Virginia House of Delegates, with a handful of races still too close to call that will decide control of the body.

Democrats on Tuesday picked up at least 13 of the 17 seats they'd need to retake the chamber for the first time in two decades.

"It really is an unprecedented result we're seeing," House Democratic Caucus Leader David Toscano says. The last time Democrats picked up more than five seats was 1975, according to Toscano.

All 100 House seats were up for grabs. And the House gains were part of a stellar night for Democrats, who swept all three statewide races. Democrat Ralph Northam beat Republican Ed Gillespie in the governor's race by nearly 9 points.

