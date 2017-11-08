National Politics

Ex-West Linn police chief accused of DUI to receive $94,000

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 12:48 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

The separation agreement between West Linn and its former Police Chief Terry Timeus, who retired after allegations that he drove drunk, states he will be paid nearly $94,000 along with other benefits to leave his job with a promise that he won't sue the city.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that the payment is a lump sum equal to nine months of pay.

The allegations stem from an incident in May where Timeus drove up to two police officers while off duty. The officers said Timeus appeared to be drunk. But he told investigators that he wasn't.

West Linn Human Resources Director Elissa Preston declined comment. Timeus hasn't returned messages for comment since he was placed on leave in June.

