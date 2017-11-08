National Politics

Embattled Muscatine mayor wins another term

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 5:35 AM

MUSCATINE, Iowa

The embattled mayor of Muscatine has won a second term in office.

The Muscatine Journal reports that Diana Broderson received more than 59 percent of the votes cast Tuesday, while three new members were elected to the City Council.

In May the council voted to remove Broderson from office. The council alleged among other things that Broderson contacted city staff without permission of the city administrator, violating a city code. The mayor said in her defense that she was just doing her job.

A judge ruled Oct. 24 that the council had wrongly removed the mayor. The judge overturned the vote and ordered the city to pay her legal fees.

Two of the incumbent council members lost their seats Tuesday, and one decided not to run again.

