Investigation underway into police shooting in Tennessee

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 10:29 AM

LORETTO, Tenn.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding a police officer firing his gun at a burglary suspect.

Investigators say a Loretto police officer was responding to a call Sunday night when a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed careened through a ditch and collided with the officer's vehicle.

The TBI said the officer appeared to have fired his service weapon several times, striking the suspect at least once. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The officer was not hurt.

The TBI did not identify the officer, and said that a determination about whether the shooting was justified will rest with the district attorney general.

Loretto is about 95 miles (150 kilometers) southwest of Nashville, near the Alabama line.

