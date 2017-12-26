National Politics

Cities sue Defense Dept. over gun-check system failures

By COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

December 26, 2017 10:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

Three large U.S. cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Defense Department, saying many service members who are disqualified from gun ownership weren't reported to the national background check system.

New York City, San Francisco and Philadelphia filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia. The cities argue the Defense Department failed to report "significant numbers" of disqualifying records to the FBI's national background check system for gun licensing and sales. That failure allowed a disgraced former Air Force member to buy a high-powered rifle and shoot 26 people to death Nov. 5 in a Texas church.

Local law enforcement officials rely on the FBI's database to conduct background checks on gun permit applications and to monitor purchases. The lawsuit says it must be up to date.

Federal officials didn't immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video