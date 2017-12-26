National Politics

Suspect dead after shootout with Oregon deputies

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 10:53 AM

December 26, 2017 10:53 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Authorities say a suspect died during an exchange of gunfire with deputies southeast of Portland.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the man was wanted for violating a restraining order, and a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene in the community of Boring.

The sheriff's office displayed a photo on Twitter that showed a patrol car with bullet holes in the windshield. The agency said in the 7:30 a.m. tweet that "more than one" of its vehicles was struck by gunfire.

No deputies were injured.

The suspect's name has not been released. It was not immediately clear if he died from a shot fired by deputies or a self-inflicted wound.

Investigators planned to spend several hours processing the crime scene.

