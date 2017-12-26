National Politics

Gubernatorial uncertainty, prison unrest among top stories

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 10:57 AM



TOPEKA, Kan.

The uncertainty surrounding Gov. Sam Brownback's departure after his nationally watched tax experiment came to an end was among the top 10 stories in Kansas in 2017.

President Donald Trump nominated Brownback for U.S. ambassador at large for international religious freedom at the end of July. But the post was in limbo after the U.S. Senate failed to vote on confirming him before finishing its business for year, lengthening an already awkward transition to a new governor.

Also making the list were prison disturbances, an allegedly racially motivated bar shooting, wildfires, the release of two wrongfully convicted inmates, questions about the state's child welfare agency, a closer-than-expected Congressional race, a small town sexual assault case, the discovery of human remains in a storage unit and a revenue department shooting.

