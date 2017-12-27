National Politics

Syracuse's new mayor to conduct search for new police chief

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 11:09 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Syracuse's new mayor is planning to conduct a national search for a new police chief.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports mayor-elect Ben Walsh will replace current chief Frank Fowler by the end of next year. Fowler, who had indicated he would step down after the second and final term of Mayor Stefanie Miner, will remain in place until a new chief is found.

The 55-year-old Fowler started with the police department in 1989 and was named chief by Miner in 2010.

Walsh also promoted three officers to positions of deputy chief and is promising to add up to 30 new police officers in his first year in office. He gets sworn in on New Year's Day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video