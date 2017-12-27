Syracuse's new mayor to conduct search for new police chief

Syracuse's new mayor is planning to conduct a national search for a new police chief.
The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports mayor-elect Ben Walsh will replace current chief Frank Fowler by the end of next year. Fowler, who had indicated he would step down after the second and final term of Mayor Stefanie Miner, will remain in place until a new chief is found.
The 55-year-old Fowler started with the police department in 1989 and was named chief by Miner in 2010.
Walsh also promoted three officers to positions of deputy chief and is promising to add up to 30 new police officers in his first year in office. He gets sworn in on New Year's Day.
