National Politics

Ohio authorities urge weather attention to older residents

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 11:11 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

With single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill readings sweeping across Ohio, state authorities are urging people to check on older residents to make sure they're safe.

The Department of Aging says older people are at increased risk from such severe cold, from medication side effects to falling risks.

The department urges people to check on family, friends and neighbors to make sure they're warm enough, and have their needed medications and sufficient food and water.

Authorities also say as winter worsens, all Ohioans should have a three-day emergency plan in case they're stranded in their homes. They warn against leaving space heaters unattended and against using kitchen stoves or other appliances for heat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video