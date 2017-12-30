National Politics

Florida prosecutors drop murder charges against New York man

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 11:27 AM

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a New York man accused of killing a man in Miami Beach over the Memorial Day weekend.

In a Miami Herald report , prosecutors said investigators could not prove that 19-year-old Jeffery Alexander of Brooklyn, New York, did the shooting that was set off by an argument over a parking space. Thirty-year-old Ladarian Tyrell Phillips of Homestead was fatally shot in the argument.

Prosecutors said another man with Alexander fired the gun. That man was fatally shot by Miami Beach Police officers shortly after the first shooting. Authorities have not publicly identified the man, and the shooting involving the officers is being investigated separately by Miami-Dade Police.

Alexander's attorney, Christopher Pagan, said the charges against his client were dropped "due to eyewitness testimony corroborated by forensic evidence."

